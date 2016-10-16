October 2016 Missed an issue? Download it here! Continue reading →
Reaching out to East Tennessee’s Literary Community Tabitha Prock East Tennessee is a place filled with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage to which writers of all genres have been drawn including James Agee, Alex Haley, and Cormack McCarthy. An exciting convergence of our local literary community will take place Saturday, April 30 from 10 […] Continue reading →
Tabitha Prock Jasmine Wade is a bubbly two-year-old little girl who loves Spongebob Square Pants, Hello Kitty, and her new baby brother. Daddy is her best friend and mommy is the center of her world. In a recent visit to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH), it was determined that Jasmine had an inoperable mass on […] Continue reading →
It’s that time of year again! United Way supports MyFreeTaxes.com for those that have earned under $62,000 in 2015 you will be able to get your taxes filed for FREE! 72% of Americans are unaware that they qualify for MyFreeTaxes. Only four in ten are unaware of the Child Tax Credit, while fewer than 60% […] Continue reading →
Calling on the Hearts of Monroe County – OAA Worship Opens Winter Warming Shelter By Tabitha Prock With temperatures falling well below freezing this week, most area residents dread venturing outside. Those few minutes of pumping gas, carting groceries from the supermarket, and scraping ice from windshields can feel brutal. It’s hard for many to imagine […] Continue reading →
State Republicans Dismiss Challenge Less than a week since a challenge to Republican sheriff candidate Bryan Graves was filed with the Tennessee Republican Party, contesting his status as a faithful member of the GOP, state party Chairman Ryan Hayes chucked the protest on Thursday, clearing the way for the former sheriff ’s chief deputy and highly decorated National Guard first sergeant to pursue his party’s nomination in March. “Tennessee Republican Party Chairman […] Continue reading →