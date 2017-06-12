Feds Hit “Wormy” with New Vote Fraud Conspiracy Charges

“Superseding” Indictment: Seven Counts Including Witness Tampering

Served in February with a 14-count federal indictment for conspiracy to buy votes and vote buying prior to the 2016 Monroe County general election, Brian Keith Hodge, also known as “Wormy,” was charged in a “superseding” indictment with witness tampering, conspiracy to commit voter fraud, and five counts of vote buying.

The new document was promised by federal prosecutors in April and was entered into the record on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the indictment in its entirety.

Comments

comments