Feds Seeking “Superseding Indictment” Against Hodge

Prosecutors Asking Grand Jury for Additional Counts of Election Fraud

One of two Monroe County residents federally indicted in February in an election fraud conspiracy investigation involving vote buying in the county’s 2014 election has been scheduled for grand jury study and consideration today, Thursday, with more indictments expected to be issued.

According to a motion filed yesterday, on Wednesday, government attorneys will push for “a superseding indictment to include a new criminal offense with additional substantive counts of election fraud.”

Scheduled for trial in the Eastern District Court of Tennessee in Knoxville on April 24, Brian Keith Hodge of Vonore, through his attorney Michael McGovern, filed the motion “to continue the trial and to extend all pretrial deadlines.”

In the motion, McGovern revealed the government’s intention and wrote the “superseding indictment” might affect Hodge’s strategy and “impact plea negotiations.”

McGovern stated he would be in Florida presenting a legal seminar from April 20 to April 23 and would not return to Knoxville until the afternoon of April 24.

View the entire article here.

Comments

comments