No One Is Giving Up on Jasmine

Jasmine Wade is a bubbly two-year-old little girl who loves Spongebob Square Pants, Hello Kitty, and her new baby brother.

Daddy is her best friend and mommy is the center of her world.

In a recent visit to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH), it was determined that Jasmine had an inoperable mass on her brain stem. Faced with the news that nothing could be done for Jasmine’s condition at ETCH or St. Jude’s in Knoxville, her parents Billy and Jayme Wade carry forward with faith, hope, and love for sweet Jazzy. They will be traveling to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis this Sunday for a second opinion.

“We are not giving up on Jasmine,” said her dad, Billy, in a Facebook post this week.

The Wade family has been working with friends and the community to make a way to get Jasmine the care and prayer she needs. A Facebook page called “Prayers for Jasmine” has been created and already has hundreds of members joining in, sending messages, and following updates from Jasmine’s parents.

There are currently a number of ways to help Jasmine and her family.

A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up to help raise the funds necessary for expenses. There is a chili supper and silent auction set for March 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Notchey Creek Fire Department. Anyone interested in donating auction items or wishing to assist in any way may contact Kasey Wade at 423-519-2670.

A benefit softball tournament, “The Jazzy Classic” is being sponsored by the Tennessee Blast 12U Softball Team and is scheduled for March 26 in Vonore. There is no entry fee for participating teams. A $7 gate fee will be charged with all proceeds going to the Wade family. Donations to the family will also be appreciated. Anyone who would like to provide a minimum donation of $25 will be featured on t-shirts for sale through the Tennessee Blast 12U Sponsors. For information about the upcoming tournament or t-shirts contact Richard Alston at 423-519-5462 or on Facebook at The Jazzy Classic 8U Softball Tournament. Anyone seeking information on any of the upcoming events may also contact The Monroe County Buzz at 423-442-1635 and we will get your information to the proper persons. View/Download/Print Flyer

“Jasmine is just an awesome child,” said Jasmine’s aunt, Kasey Wade. “She’s had some rough nights. Nights seem to be the worst times for her dealing with the pain. She stays busy during the day, playing with her fire truck.”

Jasmine’s dad, Billy, is the assistant fire chief at Christianburg Volunteer Fire Department. Her mother is a volunteer fire fighter there as well.

It is obvious that just like her parents, no one is giving up on Jasmine. “Both of her parents are very thankful and amazed by the outpouring of love and support from the community.

Most of all they ask for prayers.”

