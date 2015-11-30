Public Notices – November 23rd – November 29th

November 24th, 2015

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 22, 2006, executed by MELANIE ANN MAHAFFEY, ROBERTY MAHAFFEY, JAMES ALBERT RUSSELL AND MARIE ELIZABETH RUSSELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE ENTERPRISE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Loudon County, Tennessee recorded September 28, 2006, in Deed Book T887, Page 377-391 and re-recorded July 22, 2013 in the Register’s Office of Monroe County, Tennessee in Deed Book G-31, Page 419-435; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE FIRST FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-FF16, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF16 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Monroe County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 22, 2015 at 03:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Monroe County Courthouse, located in Madisonville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Monroe County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED IN THE SECOND (2ND) CIVIL DISTRICT OF MONROE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND IDENTIFIED ON TAX MAP 5 AS PARCEL 26 IN THE PROPERTY ASSESSOR`S OFFICE OF MONROE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING TWO TRACTS AS FOLLOWS: TRACT I: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN ON THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CALDWELL ROAD, AT A CORNER WITH PROPERTY OF J.W. JACOBS, JR.; THENCE WITH THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION 59 FEET; THENCE IN A SEVERANCE LINE WITH OTHER PROPERTY OF J.W. JACOBS SR., (GRANTOR HEREIN), SAID LINE BEING AT ALL POINTS PARALLEL WITH J.W. JACOBS, JR. LINE AND IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 153 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION 152 FEET TO AN IRON CORNER TO OTHER PROPERTY OF ALBERT RUSSELL; THENCE WITH RUSSELL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 54 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE CONTINUING WITH RUSSELL IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 223 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A STAKE IN LINE OF J.W. JACOBS, PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE J.W. JACOBS, JR. LINE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION 205 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 49/100 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BUT CONVEYED BY BOUNDARIES AND NOT BY ACRES. TRACT II: SITUATED IN THE SECOND (2ND) CIVIL DISTRICT OF MONROE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF MADISONVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER WITH TUTTEROW ON THE EAST SIDE OF CALDWELL ROAD; THENCE S. 1 DEG. 54 MIN. W. 55 FEET AND S. 0 DEG. 11 MIN. E. 206.39 FEET TO A CORNER; THENCE N. 87 DEG. 22 MIN. W. 208 FEET; THENCE S. 0 DEG. 50 MIN. W. 223.95 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER WITH J.W. JACOBS JR.; THENCE N. 87 DEG. 43 MIN. W. 367.31 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER WITH JACOBS; THENCE N. 0 DEG. 50 MIN. E. 491.31 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE S. 88 DEG. 04 MIN. E. 567.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.4 ACRES. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY OF CALDWELL ROAD AND A 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE CONVEYED TO J.W. JACOBS, JR. AND WIFE, PEGGY JACOBS, IN DEED BOOK 145, PAGES 183-185, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR MONROE COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TRACT III: SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND IDENTIFIED ON TAX MAP 73 AS PARCEL 2.02 IN THE PROPERTY ASSESSOR`S OFFICE FOR LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTH CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED WITH THE PROPERTY OF CALDWELL AND THE JACOBS ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH THE LINE OF SHOPE (FORMERLY CALDWELL) 309 FEET TO A POINT AT A BIG OAK TREE IN THE LINE OF J.W. JACOB`S, THIS BEING THE 22 ACRE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO J.W. JACOB`S BY INA FOSTER IN DEED BOOK 65, PAGE 136, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR MONROE COUNTY; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION WITH J.W. JACOB`S AND SAID 22 ACRE TRACT OF LAND, 142 FEET TO POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE JACOB`S ROAD; THENCE WITH JACOBS ROAD, A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD LEADING TO THE STEEKEE CREEK ROAD, IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 337 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 1/2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BUT IS CONVEYED BY BOUNDARIES AND NOT BY ACRES. THERE IS ALSO INCLUDED WITHIN THIS CONVEYANCE A STRIP OF LAND WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY 10 FEET WIDE AND 450` LONG WHICH LIES BETWEEN THE TRACT NOW OWNED BY ALBERT RUSSELL AND A TRACT OF LAND OWNED BY SHOPE. THIS STRIP OF LAND IS IN MONROE COUNTY AND IS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF MONROE COUNTY IN W.D. BOOK 174, PAGE 757. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO THE FOREGOING PROPERTY. THE TAXES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAVE BEEN PRORATED AND ARE ASSUMED BY THE GRANTEE(S). TAX PARCEL ID NUMBERS: 005-026.00 (MONROE); 067-081.00 (LOUDON) Parcel ID: 005-026.00 (MONROE); 067-081.00 (LOUDON) PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5400 CALDWELL RD, LOUDON, TN 37774. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): MELANIE ANN MAHAFFEY, JAMES ALBERT RUSSELL AND MARIE ELIZABETH RUSSELL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ROBERTY MAHAFFEY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY

Madisonville, Tennessee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Howard K. Atkins

(Deceased)

Docket # 2015-107

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September 2015, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of HOWARD K. ATKINS, deceased, who died August 26, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Monroe County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent?s date of death.

This 10th day of July, 2015.

Loretta Watson

Personal?Representative

Estate of

Howard K. Atkins

Deceased

J. Lewis Kinnard

Attorney for the Estate

Teresa A. Choate

Probate Clerk

Donna C. McKenzie

Deputy Clerk

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY

Madisonville, Tennessee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Marc Allen Daniels

(Deceased)

Docket # 2015-099

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September 2015, Letters Administration in respect of the Estate of MARC ALLEN DANIELS, deceased, who died August 13, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Monroe County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent?s date of death.

This 15th day of July, 2015.

Isabella Daniels

Personal?Representative

Estate of

Marc Allen Daniels

Deceased

Teresa A. Choate

Probate Clerk

Donna C. McKenzie

Deputy Clerk

November 26th, 2015

LAND SALE

RE: ESTATE OF ALBERT JACKIE GRAY IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR MONROE COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

Case #: 2014-020

In obedience to a decree of the Probate Court at Madisonville made at the September Term, 2015, in the above styled case, the Court has Ordered a sale of the hereinafter described property. Said sale will be conducted by Century 21 Howe Realty & Auction on Thursday, October 15, 2015, at 12:00 p.m. at or near the commercial property located at 112 College Street, Madisonville, Tennessee, and shall be sold to the highest and best bidder(s).

Lot 2C Ð 623 Clearview Road, Maryville, Monroe Co., TN, Map 029, Parcel 001.01 (Part of):

LYING AND BEING in the Sixth Civil District of Monroe County, Tennessee and being a portion of

Tract 2 as shown on the plat of record in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 93 (Now Plat Book 7, Page 800) in the

RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Northwesternmost point of the tract herein described, being an iron pin found in the right-of-way of Clearview Road, thence with said right-of-way South 55 degrees 05 minutes 19 seconds East, 177.90 feet to an iron pin set; thence with the line of Tract 2B, South 35 degrees 23 minutes 24 seconds West, 430.90 feet to an iron pin set; thence with the line of Tract 2A, South 35 degrees 23 minutes 24 seconds West, 312.62 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 50 degrees 44 minutes 01 second West, 172.19 feet to an iron pin found; thence North 34 degrees 54 minutes 41 seconds East, 730.42 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing approximately 2.95 acres, more or less, as shown on plat of James F. Hatcher, Jr., TN RLS No. 149, dated June 21, 1996.

BEING PART of the same property quitclaimed to Albert J. Gray by Carol Gray, Quitclaim Deed recorded July 31, 2008 in Warranty Deed Book 330, Page 516; as previously conveyed to Albert J. Gray et ux Carol Gray by Quitclaim (Strawman) Deed recorded July 3, 1996 in Warranty Deed Book 231, page 612; being a portion of the property conveyed to Albert J. Gray and wife, Carol Gray, by deed recorded November 9, 1995 in Warranty Deed Book 227, page 298; also Quitclaim Deed from Mike Shadden to Albert J. Gray et ux recorded in Warranty Deed Book 274, page 429, all of record in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee.

Commercial Ð 112 College Street, Madisonville, TN Ð Map 67D, Group F, Parcel 005.01:

LYING AND BEING in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Monroe County, Tennessee, in the Town of Madisonville, and being on the West side of College Street, on the public square in said Town of Madisonville, and on the North side of Warren Street, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the exterior corner of the building located in the intersection of the Western boundary of College Street and the Northern boundary of Warren Street; thence with the Western boundary of College Street, North 36.5 feet to a point in the line with Hicks; thence with Hicks in a Westerly direction 60.25 feet to a point in the center of the party wall with Dash; thence with Dash and the center of the party wall, South 36.5 feet to a point in the line with the Northern boundary of Warren Street; thence with Warren Street in an Easterly direction 60.25 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, said property being improved by a commercial building.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO any and all easements as may exist, including, but not limited to the following easements which are hereby RESERVED for the benefit of James M. and Ellen W. Dash, their heirs and assigns, running with the adjacent land of Dash, to-wit:

(1) An easement for the placement, maintenance, and use of supply lines for utility services, including but not limited to water, gas and electricity;

(2) The easement for support in and along the party wall which is located over the partiesÕ joint boundary; and

(3) An easement for support for structural members and other components of the roof and attic areas that are common between the property herein conveyed and property retained by Dash.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO an Easement for lateral support granted to Dan Hicks, Jr., all as more fully appears in the Easement Agreement dated September 21, 1994, and placed of record in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee, in Warranty Deed Book 219, page 567, in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee.

There is CONVEYED with the property herein conveyed, non-exclusive easements to run with the land as follows:

(1) The GrantorÕs easement of lateral support as described in said Easement Agreement dated September 21, 1994, and placed of record in the RegisterÕs Office for the said County in Warranty Deed Book 219, page 567.

(2) The easement for support in the joint party wall between the property herein described and the property retained by Dash.

(3) The easement for support in the structural members and other component parts that form the roof and attic areas that are common between the property herein conveyed and the remaining property of Dash.

(4) The placement, maintenance and use of a delivery line for natural gas along the same route of the existing gas line.

BEING the same property conveyed to Albert J. Gray by Quitclaim Deed of record in Warranty Deed Book 330, page 518, and by Order Confirming Private Sale of the Estate of Todd Christopher Hughes, deceased of record in Warranty Deed Book 280, page 458, both in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee.

The following items of personal property also to be auctioned on-site:

Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Buffet Side Table

TERMS OF SALE OF THE REAL PROPERTY

Sale will be made with terms being 25% down day of sale with the balance being paid upon delivery of ClerkÕs Deed once the sale has been approved by the Court, with no bidding allowed other than at the auction. In the event the successful bidder does not complete the sale when the Court has approved same, the 25% down payment will be forfeited.

IN ADDITION, immediately following the sale of the realty, the following items of personal property of the Estate of Albert Jackie Gray, which includes a stove/oven; dishwasher; and buffet side table will be auctioned and sold to the highest and best bidder for cash on the day of sale, with possession to be delivered at the time of the auction, which sale of the personal property shall not require Court Approval.

This 16th day of September, 2015.

Jon McMurray Johnson,

Attorney

Andrew N. Hall, Attorney

John M. Carson, III, Attorney

Teresa A. Choate, Probate Clerk

LAND SALE

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR MONROE COUNTY TENNESSEE

In The Matter of:

The Estate of Mary Presswood

No. 2014-059

In obedience to an order of the Probate Court at Madisonville made at the May Term, 2015 in the above styled case, I will on Saturday the 17th day of October, 2015 at 10:30 A.M. sell to the highest and best bidder in bar of equity of redemption, the property and house located at 722 Johnson Street, Sweetwater, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows:

LYING AND BEING in the First Civil District of Monroe County, Tennessee, and being Lot Nos. 28 and 29 in the Johnson Addition to the Town of Sweetwater, Tennessee, said Addition lying on the North side of the Vonore Road just West of the old R. W. Hudson Homeplace, all as shown by the Map or Plat of said Addition of Record in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee, in Plat Book No. 1, page 31, said lots being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the rear corner of Lot No. 13 formerly owned by Morgan; thence in a Northeasterly direction with the rear line of Lots Nos. 14 and 15, 150 feet to a corner; thence at right angles and n a Northwesterly direction with the line of Lot No. 27, 130 feet to a corner on a 40 foot Street which runs parallel to the old Axley-Johnson Road; thence at right angles in the Southwesterly direction with the East side of said 40 foot Street 150 feet to a corner with Lot No. 30; thence at right angles in a Southeasterly direction with the line of Lot No. 30, 130 feet to the point of beginning, being two lots each 75 feet in width and each 130 feet deep lying side by side and facing Westerly on said 40 foot Street.

BEING the same property conveyed to Fred Presswood, Jr. and wife, Mary Lynn Isaacs Presswood, by Warranty Deed of Glen J. Jones and wife, Zola W. Jones recorded in W. D. Book 67, Page 217, in the RegisterÕs Office for Monroe County, Tennessee.

Said lots have been combined in the Property AssessorÕs Office and are designated as Map 023E, Group C, Parcel 028.00 and will be sold as one tract.

SUBJECT to any existing rights-of-way and reservations.

TERMS OF SALE

Sale will be made with terms being: Ten percent (10%) down, either by cash or certified funds, day of sale with the balance being paid upon delivery of ClerkÕs Deed. The bidding shall remain open for ten (10) days from date of sale, during which period of time anyone may raise the highest bid by five percent (5%), depositing with the Clerk ten percent (10%) of the raised bid. If there is a raised bid, then a second sale will be held on Friday, October 30, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. in the Monroe County Chancery Courtroom, 105 College Street South, Madisonville, TN. All sales will be subject only to the approval of the Court. In the event the successful bidder does not complete the sale when the Court has approved same, the 10% down payment will be forfeited.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated 30-2-402(c), the CourtÕs decree of sale shall be effective to divest all the right, title and interest, legal and equitable, in the property sold and vest the title and interest in the purchaser.

This 23rd day of September, 2015.

Doris Matthews, Attorney

Teresa A. Choate, Probate Clerk

Now accepting applications for part time employment at the Monroe County E-911 Center. Applications can be found on the website at www.Monroe911.com or at the Monroe County E-911 Center located at 3473 New Highway 68, Madisonville, TN. Applicants may submit their completed applications to the Monroe County E-911 Center during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY

Madisonville, Tennessee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Charles Douglas Pitcock

(Deceased)

Docket # 2015-111

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September 2015, Letters Administration in respect of the Estate of CHARLES DOUGLAS PITCOCK, deceased, who died August 25, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Monroe County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentÕs date of death.

This 23rd day of September, 2015.

Ricky Pitcock

Personal?Representative

Estate of

Charles Douglas Pitcock

Deceased

Charles E.?Ridenour

Attorney for the Estate

Teresa A. Choate

Probate Clerk

Donna C. McKenzie

Deputy Clerk

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY

Madisonville, Tennessee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Docie Geneva Wilson

(Deceased)

Docket # 2015-110

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September 2015, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of DOCIE GENEVA WILSON, deceased, who died July 15, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Monroe County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentÕs date of death.

This 22nd day of September, 2015.

Roy Wilson

Personal?Representative

Estate of

Docie Geneva Wilson

Deceased

Charles E.?Ridenour

Attorney for the Estate

Teresa A. Choate

Probate Clerk

Donna C. McKenzie

Deputy Clerk

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY

Madisonville, Tennessee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Mary Ella Watson

(Deceased)

Docket # 2015-113

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September 2015, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY ELLA WATSON, deceased, who died September 21, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Monroe County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentÕs date of death.

This 23rd day of September, 2015.

Duane A. Watson

Personal?Representative

Estate of

Mary Ella Watson

Deceased

John W. Cleveland

Attorney for the Estate

Teresa A. Choate

Probate Clerk

Donna C. McKenzie

Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF ELECTION

MARCH 1, 2016

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY

MONROE COUNTY REPUBLICAN & DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES FOR THE AUGUST GENERAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to TCA 2-12-111(a) that a Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2016 for the purpose of declaring preference for candidates for the office of President of the United States and for selecting delegate candidates to attend the national convention if the party chooses popular vote method.

A Republican and Democratic Primary has been called by both Political Party Executive Committees. The election will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in conjunction with the Presidential Preference Primary Election in all voting precincts in Monroe County, TN. Independent candidates for county offices listed below to be filled in the August General Election must file their qualifying petitions as stated below.

FEDERAL ELECTION FOR:

Presidential Candidates and Delegates at Large and Second Congressional (committed and uncommitted)

The first day a nominating petition for non-nationally recognized presidential party candidates for the Presidential Preference Primary may be issued is Tuesday, September 2, 2015. Qualifying deadline will be Tuesday December 1, 2015 at 12:00 noon to qualify for the March Presidential Preference Primary Election, Political party candidates nominated by petition must file with the State Election Commission on this day, no later than 12:00 NOON prevailing time.

The first day a nominating petition for delegate-candidates for the Presidential Preference Primary may be issued is Friday, September 11, 2015. Qualifying deadline will be Thursday, December 10, 2015 at 12:00 NOON to qualify for the March Presidential Preference Primary Election, delegate candidates must file their nominating petitions with the State Election Commission on this day,no later than 12:00 NOON prevailing time.

The withdrawal deadline for delegate candidates, will be Thursday, December 17, 2015 at 12:00 NOON.

COUNTY REPUBLICAN & DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY AND INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES FOR:

Sheriff (2) year term ending August 31, 2018, Assessor of Property and all offices for which a candidate has time to qualify for the March 1, 2016 Primary Election. This does not apply to School Board Candidates.

The first day a nominating petition for County Primary and Independent Candidates may be issued is Friday, September 11, 2015.

Qualifying deadline will be Thursday, December 10, 2015 at 12:00 NOON for those running as a Republican, Democratic or Independent Candidate.

The withdrawal deadline will be Thursday, December 17, 2015 at 12:00 NOON.

Individuals desiring to run for the Office of Sheriff must submit the required paperwork with the Peace Officers Standard and Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) no later than NOVEMBER 30, 2015, pursuant to T.C.A. 8-8-102(b) or their name will not appear on the ballot.

First day to receive requests for by-mail ballots Wednesday, December 2, 2015.

Deadline for receiving an application for a by-mail ballot Tuesday, February 23, 2016.

The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the March 1,2016 Primary Election will be Monday, February 1, 2016. TCA 2-2109

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR ELDERLY VOTERS OR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES

Any elderly voter or voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early by absentee ballot or at the Election Commission Office on Election Day. TCA 2-3-109 (e) (1). If the voter chooses to vote at the Election Commission on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office no later than Saturday, February 20, 2015 stating that their designated voting location is not accessible. For more information please contact: Monroe County Election Commission Office 423-442-2461.

NEW PHOTO ID REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL VOTERS

Beginning January 1, 2012 all voters must present a Photo ID. The ID must be issued by the Federal or State of Tennessee Government and contain the voterÕs name and photograph. For more information regarding exemptions, acceptable and nonacceptable proof of photo ID contact our office. You may also visit the Tennessee Division of Elections web site as listed: http://www.tnb.gov/sos/election/index.htm

THE ELECTION COMMISSION WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE FOR THE FOLLOWING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE:

Veterans Day: November 11, 2015 ¥ Thanksgiving: November 26, 27, 2015 ¥ Christmas: December 23, 24, 25, 2015

New YearÕs: January 1, 2016 ¥ Martin Luther King, Jr. day: January 18, 2016 ¥ President Day: February 15, 2016

Office location: Monroe County Election Commission

401 Main Street, Madisonville, Tn. 37354

Phone: 423-442-2461

Fax: 423-442-9432

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. Ð 4:30 p.m.

Email: james.brown@monroetn.com

Website: www.monroecountyelectioncommission.com

Monroe County Election Commission

Dwayne Martin- Chairman

Pamela Weston- Secretary

Alan Hawkins

Charles Ridenour

David Hester

James R. Brown-Administrator of Elections

November 29th, 2015

The City of Madisonville Sewer Department will be testing lines in this area on September 30 thru October 2, 2015 by use of smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to the personnel conducting the tests, or by calling 423-442-9416.

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the smoke. The smoke is relatively harmless but may be irritating to nasal passages. Any smoke irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with heart and respiratory ailments should leave the house during the test. House pets will react in a manner similar to a prudent person and leave the smoky area. If an exit is not available, be sure pets are provided with proper ventilation.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your house, please pour water into all drains including floor drains prior to the date of the test.

City employees will be testing lines on these streets on September 30 – October 2, 2015.

Windchase Drive

Windchase Way

Windchase Boulevard

Summer Breeze Lane

Signed: Charlie Atkins 261-5633

NOTICE CITY OF MADISONVILLE

The City of MadisonvilleÕs Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold a regular monthly Board Meeting on October 5, 2015 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be in the Board Room of Madisonville City Hall, 400 College St N, Madisonville, Tennessee.

A copy of the agenda for the meeting can be picked up at City Hall.

The public is invited to attend.

Alfred McClendon

City Recorder

