Will Burn an “Inclement Weather Day”

The Monroe County director of schools said on Friday the county schools and the city schools of Sweetwater had decided to use an “inclement weather day” for the August 21 total solar eclipse.

“Safety is always of the utmost concern when dealing with our students and employees,” said Tim Blankenship, “and we feel that it is in the best interest of both to allow families to choose where and how they will experience this rare phenomenon.

