United Way Supports MyFreeTaxes.com – You Could Qualify!

​It’s that time of year again! United Way supports MyFreeTaxes.com for those that have earned under $62,000 in 2015 you will be able to get your taxes filed for FREE!

72% of Americans are unaware that they qualify for MyFreeTaxes.

Only four in ten are unaware of the Child Tax Credit, while fewer than 60% knew about the Earned Income Tax Credit.

About half of those surveyed do their own taxes, while nearly one third pay someone else to complete their returns for them.

http://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes/

