posted on 

United Way Supports MyFreeTaxes.com – You Could Qualify!

1,155 views
Filed under  Featured, Local News

Monroe County TN My Free Taxes United Way​It’s that time of year again! United Way supports MyFreeTaxes.com for those that have earned under $62,000 in 2015 you will be able to get your taxes filed for FREE!

  • 72% of Americans are unaware that they qualify for MyFreeTaxes.
  • Only four in ten are unaware of the Child Tax Credit, while fewer than 60% knew about the Earned Income Tax Credit.
  • About half of those surveyed do their own taxes, while nearly one third pay someone else to complete their returns for them.

http://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes/

More Monroe County, TN News...

Comments

comments

Comments are closed.